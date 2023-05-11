Barton Health adds adult psychiatrist

Dr. Aubrey Demajh



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has added Dr. Aubrey Demajh (deh-may), board-certified psychiatrist, to Barton Psychiatry & Mental Health.

Dr. Demajh specializes in adult psychiatry. She joins child/adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Tracy Protell, Sierra Armstrong, family nurse practitioner, Rebecca Phillipsen, licensed clinical social worker, and Paloma Sanchez, LCSW, providing comprehensive mental health services for adolescents and adults in the Lake Tahoe community.

“Mental health is a part of every person’s journey to wellness; it includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Each person falls anywhere on a wide spectrum of mental health, and with one in eight people experiencing a diagnosable mental health disorder, a focus on comprehensive care is more important than ever,” said Dr. Demajh. “I look forward to building relationships with my fellow community members built upon compassionate and clinically excellent care that positively impacts their mental health.”

Dr. Demajh has formed active collaborative partnerships with both the clinical staff at El Dorado County Behavioral Health and the South Tahoe Alternative Collaborative Services initiative led by Officer Matt Hazelet of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The care team at Barton Psychiatry & Mental Health specializes in a wide array of behavioral and mental health disorders including anxiety and depression, attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder, disruptive behavioral disorders, eating disorders, personality disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and suicide prevention.

“As a top concern identified in our triennial Community Health Needs Assessment, mental health remains a priority for the health system,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, chief medical officer for Barton Health. “Dr. Demajh completes our psychiatric care team, and through her integration, we are able to increase access to mental health services for adults in our community.”

Dr. Demajh grew up in the Bay Area and came to Lake Tahoe every winter with her father who taught her to ski. She attended medical school at the University of Chicago and completed her residency at the University of Washington, where she also served as the Chief Resident of Wellness in General Adult Psychiatry. She is a published psychiatrist with expertise in psychotherapy and perinatal mental health. Dr. Demajh, her husband, Brian, and their two children love being outdoors: skiing, hiking, and enjoying the fresh mountain air.

Dr. Demajh will host a free Wellness Webinar: “Postpartum Anxiety and Depression” at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Register in advance or view previously recorded webinars at BartonHealth.org/Lecture .

Barton Psychiatry & Mental Health is dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive mental health and psychosocial services to children/ adolescents and their families, as well as adults. Barton Psychiatry & Mental Health is located at 1067 Fourth Street in South Lake Tahoe. To make an appointment, call 530-600-1968, for more information and area resources, visit BartonHealth.org/MentalHealth .