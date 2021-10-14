Barton Health adds plastic surgery services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has hired Dr. Kathleen Holoyda as a plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist to Lake Tahoe.

She will lead Barton Plastic Surgery, a new service that offers solutions for patients who seek to improve form and function through reconstructive surgery, or improve appearance through aesthetic surgery, both of which can boost self esteem.

“Reconstructive and aesthetic surgeries can provide endless benefits that may improve our patient’s lives. The addition of Barton Plastic Surgery opens up many doors and will elevate Barton’s growing network of medical care,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, chief medical officer at Barton Health. “We welcome Dr. Holoyda and her passion for bringing this new service to our community.”

Dr. Holoyda joins Barton most recently from Chicago, Illinois, where she was a Microsurgery Fellow. She is fluent in English and Spanish and has been in training for 10 years pursuing general surgery, pediatric surgery research, plastic surgery and microvascular surgery. She received her medical degree from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. When she is not practicing medicine or volunteering for local food banks, Dr. Holoyda enjoys running marathons and half marathons, triathlons, hiking and mountain biking.

“The best part about my job is making people feel whole again. Plastic Surgery is a wonderfully diverse field in which every patient is truly unique. From cancer diagnoses and traumatic injuries, to the stigmata of aging or the changes a body undergoes during childbirth, these events can negatively impact how we perceive ourselves,” said Dr. Holoyda. “I feel privileged to help patients return to their prior form and function and take pride in helping patients feel like themselves once again.”

Dr. Holoyda is seeing patients at 1139 3rd Street in South Lake Tahoe. New patients are welcome.

Barton Plastic Surgery provides a range of aesthetic and reconstructive services. To schedule an appointment at Barton Plastic Surgery, call 530-542-2872.

For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/PlasticSurgery .

Source: Barton Health