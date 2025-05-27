Barton Health again verified as Levell III Trauma Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has once again been verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), highlighting the organization’s unwavering commitment to delivering needed care close to home.

“This acknowledgment reflects the tireless efforts of our surgical and trauma teams,” said Dr. Kim Evans, General Surgeon and Trauma Medical Director at Barton Health. “Our primary goal is patient safety and positive outcomes when patients need it most, and we work diligently to uphold the highest level of quality in every procedure.”

As a designated Level III Trauma Center, Barton Health is equipped to treat traumatic injuries, through enhanced blood bank services, prompt diagnostic access, and streamlined emergency triage processes. Highly skilled trauma professionals are available 24/7, delivering coordinated and effective care through a multi-disciplinary approach.

“Emergencies are unpredictable, and patients often don’t have the opportunity to choose where they receive care,” said Dr. David Young, Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health. “Dr. Evans’ leadership has been instrumental in building a trauma program that truly reflects the dedication of our emergency and surgical teams.”

The American College of Surgeons provides an external review of a hospital’s resources, patient care, readiness, and performance improvement ensuring patients receive optimal care. Meeting these stringent criteria results in verified trauma centers throughout the United States.

For more information, visit BartonHealth.org .