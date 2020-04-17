Barton Health continues its preparedness for COVID-19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While determining the exact timing and scope of coronavirus’ peak in the Lake Tahoe region is difficult, Barton Health is working diligently to be prepared to respond accordingly and address the needs of patients in the community.

Surge planning is almost complete including more than doubling hospital bed capacity, and expanding facilities to accommodate those who may be infected by the virus.

A new referral-only respiratory urgent care clinic is now available to treat patients who have symptoms of respiratory illness and also the need for urgent medical services such as treating cuts and lacerations, concussions, injuries, and other care that can be addressed outside of the emergency department.

Respiratory urgent care services are available inside Barton’s Urgent Care facility in Stateline. Patients should call 530-600-1999 before arriving and are asked to limit the number of visitors accompanying them; especially older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

As Barton readies its facilities, the community also has an ongoing role in the local response. Efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 transmission by staying home unless necessary, and practicing social distancing when in public are key in the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are urged to continue to follow shelter in place directives as the area sees an uptick in sunny, warmer weather. Now is the time to keep these efforts up and support community health and safety.

To help residents understand various shelter in place orders across its bi-state service area, Barton has summarized directives from state, county and local municipalities, as well as answers to frequently asked questions on current restrictions and guidelines. This shelter in place summary and FAQ section are available with other COVID-19 resources at: bartonhealth.org/shelterinplace

Ongoing operational changes across Barton include the following list, with two new updates at the top:

Patients who screen accordingly through the COVID-19 Health Line, 530-600-1999, will be registered for in-person visits at Barton’s Respiratory Screening Center or Respiratory Urgent Care, as appropriate.

Barton’s referral-only COVID-19 drive-up clinic will be utilized as needed, determined by patient volume.

Barton Rehabilitation has relocated Outpatient Rehabilitation Services to its office in Stateline. Call 775-589-8924 to make an appointment.

Inpatient Rehabilitation is still located at Barton Hospital and available via phone at 530-543-5897.

Barton Cardiology has relocated to 1139 Third Street in South Lake Tahoe.

Orthopedic services have been relocated from the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness to 1067 Fourth Street in South Lake Tahoe.

Occupational Health services are available by appointment only.

Barton Community Health Center hours of operations are Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. All appointments will take place in the facility’s 2201 South Ave. building.

Visitation is no longer permitted at Barton Memorial Hospital. Exceptions include one partner for a mother in labor, one parent/guardian for pediatric patients, and a patient that is facing end-of-life.

Barton staff are stationed at entrances screening patients, employees, and any designated visitors; screening protocol includes taking temperatures upon arrival.

Public access for general medical services to the hospital is through the Front Lobby Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and limited access is through the Emergency Department on Sundays only.

Patients seeking care at Barton Urgent Care should call before arriving: 775-589-8901. Those with appointments will be met outside the entrance and escorted in.

All Medical Imaging services continue to be available Monday – Saturday by appointment.

Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms should call Barton’s 24/7 COVID-19 Health Line, 530-600-1999, and self-isolate while having symptoms.

The latest local, state and federal updates on COVID-19 and recommended health and safety guidelines are available on Barton’s homepage at bartonhealth.org.