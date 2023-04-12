Barton Health continues neurological care, welcomes expert to Lake Tahoe community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomes Natasa Dragicevic, MD, PhD,

board-certified neurologist to Barton Neurology. Dr. Dragicevic offers care for a wide range of

neurological disorders to the Lake Tahoe community at the new Barton Neurology office, located

at 155 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV.

“We are proud to continue to offer comprehensive neurological care to our community, a

specialty that addresses complex neurological conditions — such as migraines, memory loss,

and stroke — that can deeply affect a person’s quality of life,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott,

Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health. “When it comes to the nervous system, brain, and spinal

cord, trust is of high importance. Dr. Dragicevic brings more than 20 years of experience, and

we’re thrilled to offer her expertise within the Barton Health system.”

Neurological disorders are diseases of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord,

cranial and peripheral nerves, and muscles. Disorders may include epilepsy, dementia such as

Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, movement disorders such as

Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, and traumatic brain injuries, such as concussion.

“Untreated, neurological disorders can be disruptive and frustrating, having a significant impact

on patients, family members, and caregivers,” said Dr. Dragicevic. “I am passionate about

helping patients work through their diagnosis and improve the quality of their lives through

proper treatment, lifestyle modifications, and better understanding of their condition.”

Dr. Dragicevic is fluent in English, Serbo-Croatian language, Slovenian, Bosnian, and Italian.

She enjoys spending time with her husband and son, hiking, biking, cooking Italian food, and

writing.

Barton Neurology offers a comprehensive approach to neurological disorders through

self-referral and provider referral. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Neurology.