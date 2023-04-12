Barton Health continues neurological care, welcomes expert to Lake Tahoe community
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomes Natasa Dragicevic, MD, PhD,
board-certified neurologist to Barton Neurology. Dr. Dragicevic offers care for a wide range of
neurological disorders to the Lake Tahoe community at the new Barton Neurology office, located
at 155 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV.
“We are proud to continue to offer comprehensive neurological care to our community, a
specialty that addresses complex neurological conditions — such as migraines, memory loss,
and stroke — that can deeply affect a person’s quality of life,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott,
Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health. “When it comes to the nervous system, brain, and spinal
cord, trust is of high importance. Dr. Dragicevic brings more than 20 years of experience, and
we’re thrilled to offer her expertise within the Barton Health system.”
Neurological disorders are diseases of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord,
cranial and peripheral nerves, and muscles. Disorders may include epilepsy, dementia such as
Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, movement disorders such as
Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, and traumatic brain injuries, such as concussion.
“Untreated, neurological disorders can be disruptive and frustrating, having a significant impact
on patients, family members, and caregivers,” said Dr. Dragicevic. “I am passionate about
helping patients work through their diagnosis and improve the quality of their lives through
proper treatment, lifestyle modifications, and better understanding of their condition.”
Dr. Dragicevic is fluent in English, Serbo-Croatian language, Slovenian, Bosnian, and Italian.
She enjoys spending time with her husband and son, hiking, biking, cooking Italian food, and
writing.
Barton Neurology offers a comprehensive approach to neurological disorders through
self-referral and provider referral. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Neurology.
