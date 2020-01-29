Barton Health expands acupuncture services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health’s Center for Orthopedics & Wellness has expanded it acupuncture services.

Community acupuncture services now take place in a group environment and are at a lower cost per treatment.

The community acupuncture, like private acupuncture, can be added to care plans by Barton medical providers to help address chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, smoking cessation and generalized stress.

Anyone can schedule a community acupuncture appointment, not dependent on health insurance coverage.

New participants in community acupuncture start with a brief consultation with a provider but do not undergo the traditional patient evaluation and in-take process. The Barton Center for Orthopedics and Wellness boosts a relaxing atmosphere complete with zero-gravity chairs, soft blankets and tranquil music.

Local acupuncturist and traditional Chinese medicine specialist, Melinda Choy, LAc, MTCM helped launch the Center for Orthopedics and Wellness in 2018.

“Healthcare is shifting to a patient-centered model that coordinates treatments like acupuncture to improve health outcomes,” said Choy in a press release. “While acupuncture has helped heal people for thousands of years, it’s refreshing to see this modern approach of offering integrated treatments in a medical environment here in Tahoe.”

Jamie Miller, LAc, MTCM has joined the team to help expand access. Miller specializes in pain management and emotional well-being.

To learn more or to make an appointment for community acupuncture, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com or call 530-539-6620.