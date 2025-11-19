Barton Health expands medical services in Incline Village

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – In an on-going effort to meet the health care needs of the Lake Tahoe community, Barton Health is expanding its medical services into Incline Village. The multi-specialty practice will feature cardiovascular care as well as a plastic and reconstructive surgery and aesthetics service line.

The expansion reflects Barton Health’s latest commitments to local patient care. In July, Barton Health joined Cleveland Clinic Connected , a global network of top-performing healthcare organizations focused on best practices and innovation. Cleveland Clinic’s top ranked heart care team will consult with Barton Health to enhance future opportunities to provide new treatments and therapies to patients, as well as explore cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cardiovascular care that will accelerate advances in treatments.

“Though Tahoe is a smaller community, our residents deserve access to specialty medical services and exceptional care,” says Dr. Kandra Yee, Barton’s Chief Medical Officer. “The new medical practice in Incline Village opens access to care close to home while adhering to the high standards Barton has been acknowledged for.”

In addition, Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery will offer patients personalized care in Incline Village for their reconstructive and aesthetic procedures. This service line offers effective solutions to improve bodily form, soften signs of aging or disease, and improve appearance and self-esteem. Options include non-surgical rejuvenations such as injectables; aesthetic surgical treatments such as brow lifts and Mommy Makeovers; and reconstructive surgeries such as breast reconstruction and scar minimization.

The multi-specialty facility is located at 925 Tahoe Blvd in Suite #105 in Incline Village. To schedule an appointment with Barton Cardiology, call 530.543.5497. Appointments for Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery are currently available by calling 530.543.5799. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org .

Barton Health has plans to provide additional specialties at this location. Look for announcements about additional medical services coming to Incline Village in the upcoming year.