Barton Health expands non-surgical cosmetic treatments

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health announced the addition of Fraxel®, a cutting-edge laser skin rejuvenation treatment, to its range of aesthetic services. Fraxel is a leading fractional laser technology designed to improve wrinkles, sun damage, acne scars, and overall skin texture. It is also effective in improving the appearance of surgical scars and reducing age spots of the hands and chest, offering patients a highly effective and non-surgical solution for skin renewal.

With advancements in laser and light treatments, individuals now have more options than ever to achieve smooth, youthful skin. Fraxel works by stimulating collagen production and resurfacing the skin, leading to improved tone, texture, and overall skin health. Unlike more invasive procedures, Fraxel is clinically proven to be safe and effective, requiring only a few days of downtime while delivering dramatic, long-lasting results.

“Skin care is not one-size-fits-all,” says Dr. Kathleen Holoyda, board-certified plastic surgeon with Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. “We believe in a continuum of care, where each individual’s needs are met with a personalized approach. Fraxel is just one option in a spectrum of treatments that can address everything from early signs of aging to more advanced concerns.”

Patients looking to refresh their complexion and address stubborn imperfections can now take advantage of this innovative treatment at Barton Health. “Winter is the perfect season to undergo laser skin treatments like Fraxel,” said Dr. Holoyda. “With reduced sun exposure during the colder months, the risk of post-treatment sun sensitivity is minimized, allowing the skin to heal optimally.”



Barton Health also offers Clear + Brilliant®, a gentler laser treatment for patients seeking a more subtle enhancement with no significant downtime. While Fraxel is ideal for deep resurfacing and tackling more prominent skin concerns, Clear + Brilliant provides a preventative approach to early signs of aging, such as fine lines, uneven tone, and enlarged pores. Both treatments cater to different skincare needs, ensuring that patients receive customized solutions for their specific goals.



Barton Health’s team of experts is available to help patients determine the best laser treatment for their skin type and concerns. To learn more about Fraxel and other aesthetic services or to schedule a consultation, call 530.543.5799 or visit BartonHealth.org .