Barton Health expands Orthopedics & Sports Medicine team

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomes orthopedic specialists Jeffrey Cummings, MD and Scott W. Southard, MD to Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Both board-certified physicians have ties to the Tahoe area and together bring more than 60 years of combined experience in orthopedics and sports medicine.

Dr. Cummings is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in treating complex shoulder and knee injuries with minimally invasive treatments. He served as an orthopedic surgeon in the U.S. Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base before coming to the Carson/Tahoe region to practice orthopedics. Dr. Cummings led sports medicine and trauma training for Barton Health’s Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship. He supported athletic training staff at the high school level and participated in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard physician pool for the men’s and women’s alpine teams. After working a few years in Klamath Falls, he is happy to return to Lake Tahoe and northern Nevada.

Dr. Southard started seeing orthopedic patients in the Tahoe area in 1990. He is passionate about addressing sports-related injuries and restoring joint function. Since 2001, he has run a private practice and provided surgical care to patients in South Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley. He has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the UC Davis Medical Center and has served as Clinical Faculty at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

“We are pleased to have two top-notch physicians who understand and care about the diverse orthopedic needs of our community,” says Clint Purvance, MD, CEO of Barton Health. “Both Dr. Cummings and Dr. Southard are leaders in orthopedic medicine and committed to serving patients.”

Dr. Cummings completed his medical degree and orthopedic residency at Loma Linda University in Southern California. He then refined his surgical skills and subspecialties in the shoulder and knee during his San Diego Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Southard attended Stanford University for his undergraduate degree and the University of Nevada School of Medicine for medical school. He completed his orthopedic residency in Phoenix and then came to South Lake Tahoe for a Sports Medicine Fellowship in Shoulder and Knee Surgery at Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic.

In their free time, both Dr. Cummings and Dr. Southard said they value spending time with their families. Like many, they enjoy the outdoor activities that Tahoe has to offer and are eager to engage in the community.

Dr. Cummings and Dr. Southard will see patients for their orthopedic needs at Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at the offices in Stateline and the Carson Valley. To make an appointment, call 530.543.5554 or contact your primary care provider for a referral.