Barton Health Family Birthing Center Nurse recognized

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Keri Strategier, registered nurse (RN) with Barton’s Family Birthing Center, was selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. This award honors the exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate care that nurses deliver, creating an exceptional experience for patients and their families.

Strategier was nominated by three separate patients for her unwavering support, patience, and extensive knowledge during the entire labor and delivery process.

Keri Strategier, RN, The DAISY Award recipient Provided / Barton

Labor and delivery nurses play a crucial role in assisting patients and families during childbirth including monitoring labor, assisting with delivery, providing patient education, and delivering postpartum care. They combine their clinical expertise with compassionate care to ensure a safe, supportive, and positive childbirth experience for families.

Nurses and patient caregivers may be nominated for The DAISY Award or The BEE Award by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health.

As a winner of The DAISY Award, Strategier received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.