Barton Health Foundation awards $100k to local nonprofits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Health Foundation’s Community Health Grants program recently awarded $100,000 to 12 local nonprofits engaged in health care-related initiatives in the Lake Tahoe area.

The nonprofits were chosen for their work in addressing the areas most pressing health needs — mental health, substance use, and access to healthcare — as identified by the Community Health Needs Assessment. Since 2008, the Barton Health Foundation has provided over $680,000 in funding to local agencies that support community members facing these challenges.

“Advancing health equity for our community members is vitally important,” said Chris Kiser, executive director of the Barton Health Foundation. “Everyone has a right to be as healthy as possible, and by providing this funding to our non-profit partners who work diligently everyday to remove barriers, we are helping to ensure a healthier community.”

The 2022 Barton Health Foundation Community Health Grants were awarded to the following:

— Boys and Girls Club: for health and safety upgrades in group environments.

— Bread & Broth: to address food insecurities faced by children and adults.

— Child Advocates of El Dorado: helping recruit and train advocates for at-risk youth.

— Encompass Youth: for supporting youth through substance use counseling.

— Family Resource Center: to address mental health issues for the Latino Community.

— Live Violence Free: to provide bilingual mental health services for victims of abuse.

— Mountain High Recovery: strengthening individuals, families, and communities through education and treatment of substance use disorders.

— National Alliance on Mental Illness: support for individuals and their families living with mental health disorders.

— SOS Outreach: offering youth mentorship programs for emotional skill development.

— Suicide Prevention Network: supporting suicide awareness and prevention programs.

— Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids: dedicated to the prevention and reduction of substance

misuse among adolescents in our community.

— Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless: increasing safety resources for at-risk populations.

All grant applications are reviewed by the Barton Health Foundation’s selection committee, composed of community members, health leaders, physicians, and nonprofit stakeholders.

Source: Barton Health