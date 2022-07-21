Barton Health Foundation grants $95k in lifesaving technology

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has donated $95,806 to fund medical equipment upgrades that will improve patient care and expand services at Barton Health. Seven devices have been funded, and will improve service lines across the organization, including the Family Birthing Center and Emergency Department. Through upcoming events and support of generous donors, the Barton Health Foundation will continue to fund innovations in technology available to the Lake Tahoe community.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide innovations in health care — empowering our providers to deliver the best care possible to our community,” said Chris Kiser, Executive Director of the Barton Health Foundation. “Our donors and board members are making a difference through personal philanthropy, and their contributions help provide the margin of excellence that sets Barton Health apart in providing exceptional care.”

The grants funded technological updates including a new ultrasound for the Family Birthing Center, a new electrocardiogram machine, three rapid screening devices to determine cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and a retinal camera, hyperangulated intubation blade, transducer probe, and curved abdominal ultrasound probe to improve care opportunities in Barton’s Emergency Department.

“We extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the Barton Health Foundation for generous grants to our acute care services teams — your contributions have paved the way for innovations throughout our service areas and directly impact patient care,” said Julie Clayton Chief Nursing Officer.

For over 30 years, the Barton Health Foundation has been committed to improving the health of the residents and visitors of the Lake Tahoe region and to ensuring Barton Health has the tools and technology to provide the best health care possible. Since its inception in 1990, the Barton Health Foundation has raised more than $26 million to ensure state-of-the-art medical care is available right here in our community.

For additional details on the Barton Health Foundation, including their upcoming event, Tux ‘n Tennies benefitting Barton Oncology Services, visit BartonHealth.org/Foundation .