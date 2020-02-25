Barton Health has new MRI system, SPECT/CT tech

Barton expands their MRI technology to offer prostate and breast screeenings.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is continuing to expand its medical imaging technology by investing in the latest service enhancing equipment.

Barton has acquired a Magnetic Resonance Imaging system that will allow them to offer advanced prostate and breast screenings.

Breast MRIs benefit patients with a higher-than-normal risk of breast cancer, have been diagnosed with breast cancer or are undergoing chemotherapy.

Prostate MRIs take the place of endorectal probe, the number one deterrent reported by men for completing the procedure.

In addition, a recently completed $1.2 million remodel in Barton’s Nuclear Medicine Suite now houses a new hybrid SPECT/CT scanning system.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography is a nuclear medicine imaging system that creates a 3D image which helps physicians pinpoint areas of concern within organs, bones and soft tissue.

“As a non-profit healthcare system, Barton invests in leading technology that directly benefits our community and expands access to high-quality, local care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health in a press release. “We are proud to offer these advanced medical imaging services for our patients, and provide industry-leading care here at Lake Tahoe.”

For more information on the medical imaging services and technology available at Barton Health, visit bartonhealth.org/medicalimaging. To make an appointment, call 530-543-5850.