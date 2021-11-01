Barton Health hires foot, ankle specialist

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health and Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine have hired Dr. Paul Ryan, a foot and ankle specialist. Ryan will lead a new service line under Barton Orthopedics, offering comprehensive foot and ankle surgical solutions to patients and community members facing sports related injuries, arthritis, total joint replacement, deformity, and trauma.

Dr. Paul Ryan



“Barton Health has always been known for the highest level of orthopedic care in the Lake Tahoe region, which is why organizations like the US Ski & Snowboard team have made Barton their official medical provider,” said Dr. Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO. “The addition of Dr. Ryan and the foot and ankle program addresses a common need in our region and allows greater access to Barton’s continuum of care, where patients can expect personalized treatment programs to ensure the highest quality of life after injury.”

Ryan is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and foot and ankle specialist. He received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, and completed his fellowship training at the American Sports Medicine Institute.

Ryan enjoys an active lifestyle, including trail running and triathlons, plus hiking, biking, skiing, snowboarding, sport climbing and just about anything outdoors with his family.

“As a competitive runner in high school and college, I was exposed to orthopedics and overuse injuries early in my athletic career. This resulted in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine becoming a lifelong passion of mine. I truly value the personal connection that the orthopedics team is able to make with patients as we help them achieve their recovery goals,” said Ryan. “I’ve spent the last 15 years helping soldiers stay on their feet as a surgeon in the US Army, and I’m looking forward to working with the active population here in the Tahoe area.”

Joining the Tahoe Orthopedics and Sports Medicine physician group, Ryan is seeing patients in South Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove and Carson City. To make an appointment, call 530-543-5554.

Learn more about foot and ankle services, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com .