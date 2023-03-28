Barton Health honors Marquette as Physician of the Year

Barton Health Physician of the Year, Dr. Jacob Marquette poses with wife Dr. Grace Harding, children Beau and Millie, and mother and father in law, Roxanne and Stephen Harding.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health staff members and physicians have voted Jacob Marquette, DO, as Barton’s Physician of the Year.

Dr. Marquette received a majority of nominations recognizing his outstanding leadership and his caring, compassionate approach to health care. Dr. Marquette is a hospitalist at Barton Memorial Hospital, board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine.

“Dr. Marquette has built trust throughout the organization, and is consistently acknowledged for his collaborative and kind approach to patient care,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Wonnacott. “In addition to his role as a hospitalist treating patients with acute health needs, his specialty in addiction medicine broadens our ability to help community members address substance use and dependency.”

Nominations for Dr. Marquette highlighted his inclusive approach to patient care, and his respect for his peers:

“Compassionate, intelligent physician.”

“He is truly an amazing physician to work with. He communicates effectively with staff as well as patients and sets such great goals of care for each patient he works with. He displays immense trust in his team and is well respected by those around him.”

“Dedicated to medicine and caring for others, Dr. Marquette is an exceptional physician. Expanding his knowledge base, pushing himself to continue to grow in his career and at Barton. Our hospital and community are lucky to have a physician like Dr. Marquette.”

The Physician of the Year is decided by an anonymous survey open to all employees and practitioners. The annual award is a way to recognize physicians for their extraordinary work and dedication in fulfilling Barton’s mission of delivering safe, high-quality care. Awarded physicians are featured near the main lobby of Barton Memorial Hospital for the award year.

