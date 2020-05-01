Barton Health honors Yee as Doctor of the Year

Dr. Kandra Yee has been named Barton's Doctor of the Year.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health staff members and physicians have cast their votes, and Kandra Yee, MD, has been named Barton’s Doctor of the Year.

Dr. Yee received a landslide of nominations, recognizing her leadership as chief of COVID-19 emergency operations, chief of staff, medical director of the emergency department, and a practicing emergency medicine physician at Barton Memorial Hospital.

Heartfelt nominations for Dr. Yee spoke to her vision and dynamic leadership on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, and steadfast care for patients and healthcare workers alike.

“Dr. Yee works tirelessly for the Emergency Department, for the hospital, and for the community. She is a perfect example of what Barton should want from its physicians.”

“Dr. Yee’s attention to detail, strategic ideas, compassionate heart, and never-ceasing energy make her an incredible physician.”

“Dr. Yee is an amazing physician, she is an advocate for learning and a great teacher. She is prepared for worst-case scenarios and helps staff do the same.”

“She is a proven leader in a time of crisis, selflessly filling voids and needs when they appear. She is an amazing clinician and human being.”

Dr. Yee, CEO and president of Tahoe Emergency Physicians, practices medicine in the emergency departments at both Barton and Carson Valley Medical Center. She was recently appointed as Barton’s chief of staff, and has been the medical director at Barton’s emergency department since 2019. She has a breadth of experience, including serving as an emergency physician at Providence St. Peter’s Hospital in Washington, and as a search and rescue ranger at Yosemite National Park.

Because of the hard work and dedication from physicians and healthcare workers who share Dr. Yee’s commitment to collaboration, service, and caring for the community, Barton Health has implemented pathways for patients to receive appropriate care in the safest possible environment and is prepared for the ongoing response to COVID-19.

For the latest updates and information, please visit bartonhealth.org/coronavirus.