Barton Health Hospice invites community to ‘Light Up a Life’ remembrance ceremony

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Health’s Hospice invites community members to come together in reflection and remembrance at Light Up a Life, a non-denominational ceremony honoring those we have loved and lost.

The annual gathering will be held Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, 100 Lake Parkway in Stateline, Nevada. Guests are welcome to join for an evening of shared connection, reflection, and the comfort of community.

“Grief can feel especially heavy during the holidays, when celebrations highlight what has changed in our lives,” said Tina Bruess, grief counselor with Barton Hospice. “Light Up a Life offers a space to honor both our loss and our love; to recognize the memories that continue to shine within us.”

The evening will include heartfelt readings, messages of remembrance, and the lighting of a memorial tree adorned with photo ornaments honoring hospice patients who have passed this year. Light refreshments will be served.

Participation is open to anyone who wishes to remember a loved one; not just those cared for by Barton Hospice. For those unable to attend in person, names of loved ones can be submitted in advance to be read aloud during the ceremony.

For more information or to share a name, please call 530.543.5592 or email tbruess@bartonhealth.org