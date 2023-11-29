Barton Health hosts community event in memory of loved ones

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.m– Barton Health Hospice is hosting “Light Up a Life,” a non-denominational remembrance event open to all community members to gather in honor of those whom we have loved and lost.

“Grief is a powerful force, especially around the holidays when parties and celebrations become a poignant reminder of what has changed in our lives,” said Tina Bruess, grief counselor with Barton Health Hospice. “This event gives voice to the dissonance felt by people who are grieving, a time to share and pay tribute to the memory that still lives on within us.”

Light Up a Life will be held on Wednesday, December 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the North Room at Edgewood Tahoe, 100 Lake Pkwy in Stateline, Nevada. The event offers light refreshments, mutual comfort, and a time of remembrance for anyone who is feeling the loss of a loved one, not just those who were served by hospice.

Barton Hospice staff will share readings and remembrance messages and the event will culminate with the lighting of a tree decorated with photo ornaments honoring hospice patients lost. If you are unable to attend, please feel free to share the name of a loved one prior to the event.

For more information or to share a name, please call 530.543.5592 or email tbruess@bartonhealth.org .