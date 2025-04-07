Barton Health hosts winter Injury Trauma Symposium for medical professionals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health’s Emergency and Trauma teams invite Tahoe area medical professionals to attend the upcoming Winter Injury Trauma Symposium, a focused educational event designed to strengthen care coordination and improve outcomes for patients injured during winter activities.

Scheduled for Friday, April 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Barton’s Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, 2170B South Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, this two-hour seminar will offer a variety of continuing medical education credits (CME, CE, and MICN CE) to participants. A virtual option will also be provided to registrants.

The conference is tailored to Ski Patrol, EMS personnel, nurses, and physicians, offering practical, evidence-based strategies for managing winter activity injuries from the scene—at ski resorts or sledding hills—all the way through emergency department care at Barton Health.

Featured speaker Dr. Daniel Shocket, MD, Barton Health EMS Director and Emergency Department Physician, will lead a comprehensive discussion on best practices and effective collaboration between care teams.

“Our goal is to bring together the entire ‘mountain area’ trauma care team—Ski Patrol, EMS, nurses, and physicians—to align on how we approach winter sports injuries in our region,” said Dr. Kimberly Evans, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Trauma at Barton Health. “From the slopes to the emergency department, ensuring seamless communication and evidence-based care is vital to the health and recovery of our community and visitors.”

For more information and to register, visit BartonHealth.org/Education.