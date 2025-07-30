Barton Health joins leading healthcare system’s global network

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has announced its inclusion in the Cleveland Clinic Connected program, a global network of independent, like-minded hospitals and health organizations. The model allows joining hospitals to remain independent, while aligning with the globally recognized healthcare leader’s practices and expertise.

“It’s really a unique opportunity for Barton in our journey to doing things with excellence and providing local care, [and] expanding that local care,” Barton Health CEO & President, Dr. Clint Purvance said, “to partner with one of the best in the world.”

Becoming a member of Cleveland Clinic Connected comes with a number of benefits for both Barton’s patients and providers.

Optimizing care

As a connected member, Barton has the opportunity to optimize its practices in accordance with Cleveland Clinic’s world-class clinical and operational knowledge with consultation on topics such as safety, operational efficiency, quality, patient experience, and strategic planning.

Barton aims to implement this optimization, starting with three of its service lines: cardiology, neurology and oncology. The collaboration will support the development of more comprehensive and expanded service lines within these three departments.

“We’ve chosen those three areas because those are some of the areas of greatest need in our region and in our community from a chronic disease management standpoint,” Purvance explained.

Over its 104-year history, Cleveland has become recognized for its heart care and innovations, including coronary artery bypass surgery in 1967. Consultation with the Cleveland Clinic will explore new treatments and therapies, as well as cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cardiac and vascular care for Barton’s patients.

The oncology service line optimization will involve consulting with the Cleveland Clinic on launching a new cancer program to provide the region’s patients with high-quality cancer care.

The expansion of Barton’s neurological services will utilize knowledge gained from the Cleveland Clinic’s nearly 20-year presence in Nevada with the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, which offers specialized and dedicated expert care for memory loss, dementia and other cognitive disorders.

Cleveland Clinic team members have already visited Barton, surveying for recommendations on infrastructure, technology and clinical protocols.

Barton Health CEO & President, Clint Purvance, MD, CPE (right) and Chief Medical Officer and practicing cardiologist, David Young, MD, (left) meeting with Cleveland Clinic Connected team member. Provided / Brian Walker

In addition to optimized service lines, Barton’s providers will have access to Cleveland’s research for continuing medical educational resources, professional development and a network that fosters collaboration and education to help inform diagnosis, and treatment with experts from different areas. The program also supports the professional development and education of non-clinical staff.

Replacement hospital building design

The Cleveland Clinic is one of world’s largest healthcare systems with 23 hospitals and 280 outpatient facilities in locations around the globe, including Canada, Abu Dhabi and London.

Having designed over 20 hospitals, Cleveland’s expertise is a valued asset as Barton designs its future hospital replacement building. Barton plans on consulting with the Cleveland Clinic as hospital planning unfolds.

Co-locating CAT scanners near the emergency room to efficiently diagnose strokes, as well as helipad, operating room and ICU proximity, are just a few design considerations that can optimize patient care. Other aspects, such as room design, can also improve patient experience.

Cleveland’s hospitals not only strive to be smart in design, but also in technology.

“They’re innovators in using technology to benefit patient care, and that benefits me as a Doc,” Purvance said, explaining, that the latest technologies and advancements, some of which are AI-driven, can help him spend more time with patients and less time doing the busy work of documentation.

As the third domestic hospital and the first rural hospital joining the network, Barton will be offering something new to the Cleveland Clinic’s network. Barton also comes with unique insights, given its location within a high tourist area. The hospital’s treatment of high velocity injuries due to the region’s winter sports makes its orthopedic department a valued resource to the collaborative network.

The membership with Cleveland Clinic Connect will bring changes starting this quarter and improvements will continue to take place through the completion of the replacement hospital.

Purvance expressed both excitement and gratitude that the community will have this opportunity. “I really think it’s one of the biggest things that’s happened to the health system in at least the 26-plus years I’ve been here, maybe ever.”