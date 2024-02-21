Barton Health launches community health survey

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Meeting the community’s health needs is an integral part of Barton Health’s mission. Each year, Barton is proud to invest in health programs and partner with local organizations to identify and address the unmet needs of varied groups in the region.

In their ongoing dedication to serve medically underserved populations, Barton will launch a community health needs survey this month. This initiative aims to collect direct input from community members, providing invaluable insights into their top health priorities.

“Insight from community members is a critical component of understanding which health initiatives will have the greatest impact on our population,” said Director of Community Benefit, Chris Proctor. “The results of the survey are used to assess, prioritize, and address the needs of the community.”

The survey will be conducted through phone calls, covering a range of topics including individual health choices, as well as environmental and social issues. The collected responses will enable Barton Health to pinpoint areas for improvement and opportunities to better serve our local population.

Participants are randomly selected and all responses are strictly confidential. Barton appreciates your willingness to participate, if selected, and kindly asks for approximately 20 minutes of your time to complete the survey.

Separate from the community health survey, the City of Lake Tahoe is also conducting their National Community Survey in late February. Both surveys are pivotal in shaping the trajectory of our community’s well-being.

The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is conducted every three years, with the previous assessments completed in 2021, 2018, 2015 and 2012. To view past CHNA outcomes and action plans, visit BartonHealth.org.