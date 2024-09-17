Barton Health named official medical provider for Tahoe Knight Monsters

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters , the ECHL’s newest hockey team, has selected Barton Health as their Official Medical Provider.

“We feel very fortunate to have Barton Health by our side,” says David Hodges, co-owner of the Tahoe Knight Monsters. “It is reassuring to know we have a talented group of medical experts locally who understand the demands and challenges elite athletes face. Barton Health has a long history of serving this community and we look forward to our partnership in this area as well.”

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are a member of the ECHL, a minor professional hockey league. They are affiliated with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) and the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL). The multi-year partnership with Barton Health launches in October alongside the start of their inaugural 2024-2025 season at Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Dan Robertson , board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will oversee the sports medicine team addressing any emergent or on-going injuries. Off the ice, both the players and the coaches will have access to an athletic trainer, physical therapist, and performance coach providing innovative, research-based care to prevent as well as treat sports-related injuries.

“We are excited the Tahoe Knight Monsters have chosen Barton Health to help them on their athletic journey,” says Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “We feel confident that our team of orthopedic and sports medicine experts will ensure that each player has the medical support and performance plan they need for an optimal season.”

This is not Barton Health’s first time making national headlines for their commitment to high-quality care and orthopedic excellence. In 2024, Barton Hospital was recognized as one of Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals for the fourth consecutive year. Several orthopedic physicians and sports medicine providers are part of a group serving as the official medical partner for U.S. Ski and Snowboard .

The Tahoe Knight Monsters hockey season kicks off on October 24 and 25. They will face the Jacksonville Icemen in two home games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, NV. Individual game and season tickets are on sale now.