Barton Health named one of World’s Best Hospitals for Fifth Consecutive Year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Memorial Hospital has once again earned a place on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list, marking the fifth consecutive year the hospital has received this international recognition. Compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with respected global data research firm, Statista Inc., the list evaluates hospitals based on quality and safety metrics. This continued recognition reflects Barton Health’s commitment to quality care through leading-edge practices, medical expertise, and advanced technologies to the Lake Tahoe community.

“At Barton, our promise is Consistently Exceptional Care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President & CEO. “Every day, our dedicated physicians, care teams, and staff uphold this commitment by delivering high-quality care and embracing innovation. While we aim our impact to be felt in every exam room, operating room, and rehabilitation space, this consistent recognition reinforces the strength of our mission and the trust of our community.”

The World’s Best Hospital’s ranking is a result of a rigorous evaluation process that includes an international survey of thousands of medical experts—physicians, hospital administrators, and healthcare professionals—along with analysis of patient experience data, hospital quality metrics, and the PROMs Implementation Survey. Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) are standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to assess their functional well-being and overall quality of life.

Hospitals are evaluated across 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and others, selected for their high standards of living, population size, healthcare infrastructure, and data transparency.

May 11-17 is National Hospital Week, a time dedicated to recognizing the vital role hospitals and healthcare workers play in keeping communities healthy and strong. More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org .