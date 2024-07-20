Barton Health named to Beckers 2024 list of great community hospitals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is pleased to announce that Barton Memorial Hospital has been recognized on the 2024 Great Community Hospitals list, compiled by respected healthcare system review publication, Becker’s Hospital Review. This list features 100 community hospitals focused on bringing clinical and academic excellence, personalized and holistic care, and overall improved health to their communities.

This is Barton’s second consecutive year on the list and the only hospital in the Lake Tahoe region to receive this designation.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Community Hospital,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President & CEO. “This award is a testament to the daily commitment and collaboration of our physicians, nurses, and staff — I’m proud to work among such passionate people who care deeply about our mission of delivering high-quality care to our community.”

Community hospitals play a pivotal role in the United States healthcare system by providing care for various populations from rural to suburban communities. Becker’s editorial team selects hospitals for the 2024 Great Community Hospitals list based on nominations along with data from several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group, the National Rural Health Association, and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Barton Memorial Hospital has 63 acute care inpatient beds, 48 long-term resident beds, and 24-hour emergency care services with a designated Level III Trauma center. Barton Health offers numerous outpatient medical facilities, urgent care, family practice, general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, psychiatry, and more. In 2024, Barton Memorial Hospital was listed as a World’s Best Hospital by Newsweek for the fourth consecutive year.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org .