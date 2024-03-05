Barton Health named to Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals list for fourth consecutive year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has earned a spot on Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2024 List for the fourth consecutive year. The list is determined by data prepared by Statista Inc., the respected global data research firm, and rates all hospitals on important quality and safety measures. Barton is proud to feature this achievement among a list of accolades pointing to high-quality care, consistently performing above average among hospitals nationwide.

“It’s humbling to receive ongoing recognition for our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety,” shared Dr. Clint Purvance, MD, President and CEO of Barton Health. “Barton is committed to providing high-quality care to our patients and their families through comprehensive health care services and state-of-the-art technologies. This recognition is a testament to the innovative work of our doctors, nurses, and staff, all of whom contribute to exceptional care for our community.”

The Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals ranking showcases premier healthcare institutions across 30 countries, highlighting patient satisfaction data, recommendations from medical experts, and rigorous quality metrics.

Barton Health’s commitment to safety and quality is further demonstrated by national achievements, including three Cal Hospital Compare’s Honor Roll placements for California hospitals excelling in patient safety, maternity care, and opioid stewardship, and ‘Exceptional’ performance in the Cynosure Health HQIC 2023 Sepsis Honor Roll Program, which recognizes our staff and physician’s commitment to addressing sepsis harm reduction and enacting sepsis prevention measures.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org .