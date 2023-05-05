Barton Health names Adams as new chief nursing officer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health on Thursday announced that Carla Adams, RN, BSN, MSN has joined Barton Health as the organization’s chief nursing officer. Adams joins Barton’s executive team with 12 years of experience as a CNO and 28 years in nursing leadership, bringing a deep history of knowledge and experience to the Lake Tahoe community.

“We are thrilled to welcome a leader such as Carla to our team. She joins us with robust experience and organizational accomplishments, positive energy, and evidence-based practices that will drive clinical excellence and inspire others to deliver safe, high-quality care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO. “Carla will oversee all acute nursing and some clinical services, which are so vital to fulfilling the health of our community.”

Adams has a breadth of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit acute hospital settings, leading nursing teams in emergency services, surgical services, critical care, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, and more. By leading with commitment to quality, safety and satisfaction, her work at prior organizations has contributed to accreditations from The Joint Commission and Leapfrog Group, leaders in healthcare reporting ratings for quality and safety.

“I look forward to collaborating with this nursing workforce who is known for their commitment to safety and compassion, and particularly dedicated to caring for their community,” said Adams. “Barton Health’s proven commitment to quality and impressive patient experience scores contributed to my decision to assume this role, and I am thrilled to continue to drive forth our promise of consistently exceptional care.”

In addition to her role at Barton Health, Adams serves on the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Truckee Meadows Community College Nursing Board of Advisory, University of Reno Orvis School of Nursing Advisory Board, and the Carrington Community College Advisory Board. Adams is married with three children: two in Sparks and one in Virginia. She enjoys hiking, flower gardening, and pilates. Her Goldendoodle, Pete, is a former pet therapy dog.

For more information on Barton Health services and specialties, as well as quality and safety awards, visit BartonHealth.org .