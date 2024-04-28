Barton Health nurse recognized for exceptional care

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Angela Harvey, registered nurse (RN) with Barton’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families.

Harvey was nominated by a patient whose nomination read, “Thank you, Angela, for your hard work and happy demeanor while I was in the ICU. Today is set to be my discharge day, and I couldn’t have gotten here without you! Your early morning walks, and the way you brightened up the room while I was there in pain made my first few days post-recovery easy and smooth. You’re great! Thank you again, and you 100% deserve this award!”

The DAISY Award Winner, Angela Harvey, RN with Barton Health colleagues. Provided / Barton

ICU nurses, or critical care nurses, are emergency healthcare providers who care for patients facing severe illnesses or conditions who need close supervision. Not only are they highly skilled and knowledgeable, they keep calm under pressure often managing multiple critical functions simultaneously.

This is Harvey’s second time receiving the DAISY Award; her first award was presented in 2019. Harvey has been a nurse for eight years, six of those at Barton. Her favorite part of her job is caring for patients and helping them heal in various ways, as well as working with her colleagues — to which she expressed gratitude during the DAISY Award ceremony. In her free time, Harvey enjoys spending time with family, mountain biking, and skiing.

Nurses may be nominated by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The DAISY Award, Harvey received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.

To learn more and nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award, visit BartonHealth.org/Daisy .