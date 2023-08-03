Barton Health nurse recognized for exceptional care

Sarah Trickey, RN, The DAISY Award winner is an Emergency Department nurse at Barton Memorial Hospital

Provided / Barton Health

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sarah Trickey, registered nurse with Barton’s Emergency Department, was selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families.

Trickey was nominated by Nora Miler-Nechodom, a patient whose experience inspired her nomination:

“Sarah was always in good spirits when taking care of me, which helped me keep my chin up and stay positive. She kept me well informed about my care and was always ready to attend to my requests and needs in a timely manner. We bonded well personally, as we both have a similar sense of humor that kept the energy light for both of our nights. My partner accompanied me throughout the ER, and Sarah made sure he was kept in the loop and helped fulfill his needs too. Sarah was the perfect match for me and I count myself lucky to have been in her care that long night. I am very grateful for her hard work and attentiveness.”

Barton Memorial Hospital is a verified Level III Trauma Center, a critical access point where patients will receive an increase in depth and speed of care. Unlike other hospital facilities, trauma centers guarantee the resources for trauma care and the immediate availability of emergency medicine physicians, surgeons, nurses, lab and x-ray technicians, and life support equipment 24-hours a day. Trauma centers must meet, at a minimum, more than 160 different essential criteria established by the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

Nurses may be nominated by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The DAISY Award, Trickey received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.

To learn more and nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award, visit BartonHealth.org/Daisy.