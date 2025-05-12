Barton Health Nurse Savannah Purvance recognized for exceptional care

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Savannah Purvance, registered nurse (RN) with Barton’s Medical/Surgical – Orthopedics Unit, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This national recognition celebrates the clinical expertise and compassionate care nurses provide to deliver an exceptional patient experience.

Purvance received three nominations from a mix of patients and family members, one who shared, “Savannah was my brother’s RN the first day that we visited after he sustained [injuries] while skiing. Savannah provided excellent care, kept him comfortable, provided exactly the right information to help him make his own decisions about care and medicine, and was extremely efficient as well.”

Medical/Surgical nurses are responsible for providing specialized care to patients admitted to the hospital. In close collaboration with doctors and surgeons, they perform a wide array of duties including patient assessments, administering medications, wound care, post-operative monitoring, and providing education to support patients and their families.

Purvance began her nursing career at Barton Health through its New Graduate Nurse Residency Program —an immersive, year-long initiative that helps recent graduates transition into professional practice. The program pairs new nurses with experienced preceptors to build clinical decision-making and communication skills through hands-on experience, preparing them to deliver high-quality, safe care.

A South Lake Tahoe native, Purvance was born at Barton and studied nursing at Western Nevada College in Carson City. Her passion for helping others and connecting with people led her to pursue a career in nursing. She says the best part of her job is working with her team: “My coworkers make even the hardest days so much easier.” Outside of work, Purvance enjoys wake surfing on Lake Tahoe and riding horses.

The DAISY Award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee of Barton Health staff members. Nurses can be nominated by patients, family members, fellow nurses, physicians, or staff. Honorees receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch, created by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly during a celebration attended by colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.