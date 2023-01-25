Barton Health nurse Viera receives DAISY Award

Barton Health registered nurse Maggie Viera recently received the DAISY Award.

Provided/Barton Health

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Margaret “Maggie” Vieira, registered nurse with Barton’s Intensive Care Unit, was selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families.

Vieira was nominated by William McPhatter III, RN and colleague of Vieira, who told the story that inspired his nomination.

“Maggie went above and beyond for a 6-year-old patient who was hospitalized on the day before her birthday,” he said. “Upon learning that the child was sad about not having a birthday party, Maggie began planning a way to help brighten up her hospital stay. She made a paper birthday crown and banner for her room with hand drawn pictures which she placed in the room as well as some birthday presents that she found in the toy drawer of the ICU. The final surprise was cookies that she had found on the unit and confirmed with the child’s mother that she could eat. Upon awakening, the patient was delighted to have presents and Maggie there to wish her a happy birthday.”

ICU nurses, or critical care nurses, are emergency healthcare providers who care for patients facing severe illnesses or conditions who need close supervision. Not only are they highly skilled and knowledgeable, they keep calm under pressure often managing multiple critical functions simultaneously.

“Maggie’s focus on providing compassionate and personalized care for her patients embodied that community spirit that Barton hospital provides to its patients,” said McPhatter. “This was one of many examples of her professionalism and mastery of the artful side of nursing.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The DAISY Award, Vieira received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses. To learn more and nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award, visit BartonHealth.org/Daisy .

Source: Barton Health