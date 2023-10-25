Barton Health Nurses recognized for exceptional care

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.–Shantell Copsy, Registered Nurse with Barton’s Medical/Surgical- Orthopedics Unit, was selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families.

Copsy was nominated by a patient whose experience inspired his nomination. “Shantell went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable. She was very professional and caring. She could sense I was going through a tough time and when she asked about it, I knew she truly was interested and cared. I felt safe and in good hands in her presence. I will always remember this wonderful angel.”

Shantell Copsy, RN winner of The DAISY Award. Provided

Medical/Surgical nurses are responsible for providing specialized care to patients admitted to the hospital with orthopedics conditions such as total hip replacement surgery and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. In close collaboration with orthopedic surgeons, they perform a wide array of duties including assessments, administering medications, wound care, monitoring post-operative recovery, and providing education and support for the patient and family members.

Originally from Colorado, Copsy has called Tahoe home since 2008. She graduated from nursing school at Western Nevada College. When she’s not connecting and caring for patients in the hospital, she enjoys being outdoors with her family.

Barton Health team from left to right_ Dr. Purvance, President and CMO, Rachel Williams, RN, BSN Director of Inpatient Services and the House Supervisors, Kelly Neiger, Chief Financial Officer, Shantell Copsy. Provided

Nurses may be nominated by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The DAISY Award, Copsy received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.

To learn more and nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award, visit BartonHealth.org/Daisy .