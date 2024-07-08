Barton Health offers Camp Sunrise, a weekend grief camp for local children

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Local children are invited to participate in the annual Camp Sunrise, a children’s bereavement camp serving children ages 7 to 14, who have experienced the death of a loved one or other significant loss. The overnight grief camp takes place Thursday to Saturday, August 8 to 10, at Galilee Camp and Retreat Center in Glenbrook, Nevada.

Under the guidance of professional bereavement staff and volunteers, campers have the opportunity to meet with other children who have experienced similar losses and participate in activities involving art, music, and recreation. The children also attend daily support groups, enabling them to further explore their grief and work through any unresolved issues. All activities, including lodging and meals, come at no cost to campers.

“Teens and children grieve differently than adults, and have additional needs when it comes to loss,” says Tina Bruess, Director of Camp Sunrise and grief counselor with Barton Hospice Staff. “This is why Camp Sunrise is so important — we assist campers in developing healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Applicants are subject to an interview. Interviews will be scheduled after receipt of a completed registration form. Residents of the Lake Tahoe area, Carson City, and Carson Valley areas may apply. Space is limited; applications must be returned by Friday, July 19.

Camp Sunrise is sponsored by Barton Home Health and Hospice and the Barton Health Foundation. It takes place annually in August and all campers must apply to attend. Camper applications are available online at BartonHealth.org/CampSunrise or you may obtain one by emailing tbruess@bartonhealth.org or calling Tina Bruess at 530.543.5592.