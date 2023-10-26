Barton Health offers new technology in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Barton Health emphasizes the importance of breast cancer screening, a vital tool in protection and early intervention for breast cancer. Barton Health is proud to offer comprehensive breast care with the latest in screening and diagnostic technologies for the Lake Tahoe community.

Barton’s breast care program utilizes 3D Mammogram Screening and Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and the program now features additional cutting-edge technologies:

Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM): a technique that uses an intravenous contrast agent to detect new or unusual blood flow patterns that develop when cancers grow. CEM is more effective at identifying cancers in dense breasts, which produce results that can be difficult to read using traditional methods.

Biopsy: whether you completed 3D or MRI screening, if an abnormality is detected, tissue must be collected for testing. With biopsies, a tissue sample can be collected via a minimally invasive procedure. These procedures are fast and accurate, allowing patients to get answers (about potentially harmful abnormalities and the extent of newly diagnosed breast cancer) sooner.

Marelis Contrivo, RT, Mammography Technologist and Kinsey Pillsbury, MD, Radiologist stand with the 3D Mammography system at Barton Health Medical Imaging. Provided

This technology is available to all qualifying patients at Barton Memorial Hospital. Your physicians will determine the right screening process for you based upon your personal breast cancer risk and history. Screenings are brief, and results are read by a board-certified radiologist.

“We’re proud to offer the most advanced technologies available in the field of breast cancer right here at Barton,” said Kinsey Pillsbury, MD, fellowship-trained radiologist at Barton Health. “These state-of-the-art advancements to our Breast Imaging Program have made it easier than ever for us to understand breast abnormalities and prepare for surgery when necessary. The best thing you can do for your breast health is get screened.”

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women nationwide, and early detection plays a crucial role in improving survival rates. The American College of Radiology recommends women age 40 and older participate in annual mammograms as part of their routine healthcare.

“With the introduction of CEM and 3D Guided Biopsy, Barton Health ensures the community has access to the most advanced breast imaging technology available,” said David Young, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health. “In addition to the best in screening and diagnostic technology, Barton’s team of primary care providers, OB/GYNs, radiologists, general surgeons, and support staff is committed to providing comprehensive care and support to patients throughout their breast care journey.”

These advancements to Barton’s breast care program were made possible by the Barton Health Foundation, whose philanthropic mission supported by generous donors enhances the overall health of our community.

Barton’s breast care program meets the FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) and is fully accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR). For more information, visit BartonHealth.org .