Barton Health peers vote McBride ‘Physician of the Year’

Dr. Tamara McBride of Barton Health showing off her Physician of the Year award.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health staff members and physicians have voted Tamara McBride as Barton’s Physician of the Year.

McBride received a landslide of nominations recognizing her for outstanding leadership and her caring, compassionate approach to health care. McBride is the hospital medicine medical director at Barton Memorial Hospital.

“Dr. McBride has earned this recognition from colleagues who are inspired by her upbeat approach to patient care and her thought leadership in infection control that has led to advancements in patient safety,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, chief medical officer at Barton Health. “Now featured as Physician of the Year, she joins many of her hospital colleagues who also appear on the board, each of whom have been noticed for their outstanding commitment to delivering high-quality health care.”

Nominations for McBride highlighted her unwavering energy and positive attitude in any situation, which inspires her fellow healthcare workers and is noticed and appreciated by her patients. Some of the comments included:

“Dr. McBride is amazing, she saved my brother’s life 🙂 THANK YOU!!!!!!”

“Always there to help when you need her!”

“Dr. McBride is always receptive to suggestions, collaborates with the team, and has a positive outlook and attitude. She is a brilliant diagnostician.”

“She is personable, and so caring.”

“Dr. McBride comes in with a smile, and sometimes a song. She takes time to share her knowledge when someone has questions”

“Dr. McBride is a great physician and leader. She is compassionate, thoughtful, engaged, and is approachable when there is something you need to talk to her about.”

McBride started at Barton in 2016. She is the hospital medicine medical director and antimicrobial stewardship medical director, advocating for patient-centered protection against infections across the organization. She also serves as an infection control committee chair and on the medical executive committee.

The Physician of the Year is decided by an anonymous survey open to all employees and practitioners. The annual award is a way to recognize physicians for their extraordinary work and dedication in fulfilling Barton’s mission of delivering safe, high-quality care.

Awarded physicians are featured near the main lobby of Barton Memorial Hospital for the award year.

