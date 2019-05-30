Barton Health recognized for patient safety

Barton Health recently received two industry accolades for patient safety and quality care.

The health care provider, in a press release, announced it received a four-star overall rating from Hospital Compare, and an “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.

The rating from Hospital Compare, a government run website intended to help inform patients’ decisions when choosing a hospital, notes that Barton rates above the national average when it comes to safety of care, readmission and patient experience. It rates at the national average for mortality, effectiveness of care and timeliness of care. Barton falls below the national average when it comes to efficient use of medical imaging.

The “A” from the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade Designations recognizes Barton’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

This is the fifth “A” grade it has received from the Leapfrog Group since 2016, according to Barton. Leapfrog Safety Grades are issued biannually and range from A to F. The grades are issued to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We are proud to be a leader in community health and provide a high level of quality care to our patients,” Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO, said in a press release. “As an independent, nonprofit health care system, patient safety is our top priority and Barton’s high scores reinforce our team’s work to provide consistently exceptional care.”

Information can be found at bartonhealth.org/quality.