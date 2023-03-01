Barton Health selected as leader in quality, safety for 3rd year in a row

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has been recognized on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list for the third year in a row. The list is determined by data prepared by Statista Inc., the leading global data research firm, rating hospitals on important quality and safety measures. Barton is proud to add this achievement to a list of growing accolades pointing to high-quality care and consistently performing above average among hospitals nationwide.

“It is a joy and a privilege to contribute to the health of our community, and an honor to be recognized for our everyday commitment to quality and safety,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, president and CEO of Barton Health. “Every step in our patients’ health care journey is carefully shepherded by our passionate team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and support staff who choose to provide quality care every day, and operate with safety as our top priority.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 ranking list is based on four data sources: recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals), patient satisfaction data, patient reported outcomes gathered through surveys, and data from hospital quality metrics, such as quality of treatment and hygiene measures. The list ranks the best hospitals in 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Colombia.

In addition, Barton Memorial Hospital has a Five-Star rating in the Overall Hospital Quality Star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Each year, hospitals nationwide are assigned a one to five-star rating based on 48 measures across five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Of rated hospitals nationwide, less than 14% receive a Five-Star rating.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .