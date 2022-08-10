Barton Health to offer free health assessments for men

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health from Sept. 26-30 will host the Men’s Health Combine, an appointment-based event providing complimentary two-part assessments at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness. This free health assessment program is aimed at educating and motivating men to make more informed choices for health management and disease prevention.

“When it comes to healthy lifestyle choices, men and women are far from equal. Men tend to make riskier choices, and are prone to putting off checkups and other medical visits, even if they’re sick or injured,” said Dr. Tyler Peterson, primary care provider with Barton Primary Care. “Along with a healthy diet, exercise, and avoiding smoking, regularly seeing your doctor is one of the most important things men can do to live a healthier, and maybe even longer, life.”

The two-part assessment includes a dynamic performance test with our certified coaches and a wellness evaluation with a medical provider to manage your health. Men are encouraged to take part in this fun opportunity to challenge their strength, agility, and endurance, strengthen to prevent injuries, train for goals, and see how their fitness compares with other men their age.

“This is an exciting opportunity to move yourself to better health in just one appointment,” Peterson said. “Set a benchmark for your current fitness and physical health, and create habits that will contribute to a fulfilling and more healthful life.”

Participants will be entered for a chance to win a free month of personalized performance and/or health coaching at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness.

Appointments are available between 6:30-9 a.m. each day of the event. The visit may take up to 60 minutes. Space is limited.

For more information, call 530-543-5609 or visit BartonHealth.org/MensHealthCombine .