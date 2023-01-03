Barton Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023

Amelia and newborn Santiago, the first baby of the new year born in Barton's Labor and Delivery Center.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1.

Santiago Alejandro Rios, a boy weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose. Dr. Elisabeth Nigrini, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

“I came up to Tahoe to visit family for the holidays, and when I started having contractions on Thursday, I was worried about my labor because I don’t live here and don’t know the area very well,” Rios Loya said. “Everyone was great. All the staff have been very friendly and kind and I’m so happy I delivered here.”

Santiago is her fourth child and her first born at Barton; her other three children were born in San Jose and Sacramento.

Rios Loya reflected on past birthing experiences, “when I had my other babies, I waited a very long time at the hospital. Here at Barton, I was seen immediately and it meant a lot to me.”

The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations valued at over $2,800. This ongoing tradition unites the community in celebrating the first baby of the New Year. Barton Health, Barton Pediatrics, Barton Performance, and Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery contributed to the gift, and the team at Barton extended a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the many local merchants who contributed to the family’s gift. Rios Loya chose to donate some of the gifts to the next local mother who has a baby at Barton.

In 2022, 287 babies were delivered at Barton’s Family Birthing Center.

Composed of registered nurses, lactation consultants, board-certified obstetricians and pediatricians, the Family Birthing Center offers families private suites for labor, delivery, and recovery. Barton is proud to have one of the lowest cesarean section birth rates in California and holds a Blue Distinction designation from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for its proven history of delivering exceptional care and healthy outcomes for mothers and babies. Learn more at BartonHealth.org/FamilyBirthingCenter.