Barton Health welcomes first baby of 2022

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year on Saturday, January 1.

Baby boy, Sloan Augustine Norton, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long, was born at 10:41 p.m. to Drew Norberg and Austin Norton of Incline Village, NV.

Sloan Augustine Norton was the first baby born at Barton in 2022.

Dr. Amanda Weavil oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

“Everyone was incredibly kind,” Drew and Austin said about the team of care providers. “I would recommend any mom give birth here!”

The Lake Tahoe couple grew up in South Lake Tahoe, and mother, Drew Norberg, was born at Barton Memorial Hospital. They have one other young child, Winston Norton.

The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations valued at $1,100. This ongoing tradition unites the community in celebrating the first baby of the New Year.

In 2021, 292 babies were delivered at the Family Birthing Center, located at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe. Composed of registered nurses, lactation consultants, Board-certified obstetricians and pediatricians, the Family Birthing Center offers families private suites for labor, delivery and recovery. Barton is proud to have one of the lowest Cesarean Section birth rates in California and holds a Blue Distinction© designation for its healthy outcomes for mothers and babies.

