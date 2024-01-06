Barton Health welcomes first baby of 2024

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year on January 1 at 4:30 p.m. Athena Magdalene Roundy, female, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long, was born to Mackenzie Wagstaff and Kyle Roundy of Minden, NV. Dr. Clare Rudolph, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) and Medical Director of Barton OB/GYN, oversaw the delivery at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

“Everyone has been so wonderful and genuine. The [obstetricians] and midwives are amazing,” said Wagstaff. “We definitely want to have all our other kids at Barton!”

Kyle is an electrical engineer and Mackenzie is now a full time mom. When asked if there was a specific Labor and Delivery team member they’d like to recognize, Wagstaff exclaimed, “Oh I couldn’t pick just one; everyone has been great!”

Donna Fischer, RN, Clare Rudolph, MD, and Christy Yetter, RN, celebrate parents Kyle Roundy and Mackenzie Wagstaff, new parents of Barton Health’s first baby of 2024, Athena Magdalene Roundy Provided

The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations valued at over $2,500. This ongoing tradition unites the community in celebrating the first baby of the New Year. Barton Health departments including Pediatrics, Performance, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Public Relations, Human Resources, Supply Chain, and the Barton Auxiliary contributed to the gift, and the team at Barton extends a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the many local merchants who contributed to the family’s gift: Bare Roots, Bert’s Cafe, Blue Dog Pizza, Cuppa Tahoe, El Dorado Savings Bank, Elevated Fitness, Enchanted Florist, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, South Tahoe Now, Starbucks, Tahoe Kids Trading Co, and Toy Maniacs.

Composed of registered nurses, lactation consultants, board-certified obstetricians and pediatricians, the Family Birthing Center offers families private suites for labor, delivery, and recovery. Barton is proud to have one of the lowest cesarean section birth rates in California and holds a Birthing-Friendly Designation from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Care Compare online tool. Learn more at BartonHealth.org.