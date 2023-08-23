Barton Health welcomes pediatric provider, expands access to care for the Lake Tahoe Community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health welcomes Audrey DaSilva, MD, pediatric specialist to Barton Pediatrics. DaSilva joins a team of providers improving access for young families seeking pediatric care in the Lake Tahoe community. Over the past year, Barton Pediatrics has welcomed a wider range of physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) who are accepting new pediatric patients.

“As the healthcare industry is challenged with rising demand for care and fewer physicians to meet those needs, adding doctors and APPs is a strategic way to increase access for patients,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO, Barton Health. “Pediatric care is often the beginning of a family’s relationship with the health system, when relationships are forged for many years to come. Our multidisciplinary pediatric care team is ready to welcome your family for immediate and ongoing needs and takes great pride in assuming the role of your family’s trusted health partner.”

Barton’s pediatric team now includes Dr. DaSilva, Dr. Roshan Shah, Tessa Amos, family nurse practitioner (FNP), Maria McGurrin, FNP, and Molly Dowd, pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP).

Pediatrics includes the medical care of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. Barton Pediatrics offers well-child care, school, daycare, and sports physicals, immunizations, urgent and sick visits, ADHD evaluations, and circumcisions.

Barton Pediatrics is located at 2201 South Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA. To make an appointment, call 530.543.5550 or for more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Pediatrics.