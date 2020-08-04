Barton Health welcomes rheumatologist Dr. Leah Krull

Leah Krull, MD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Board-certified rheumatologist, Leah Krull, MD, has joined the team at Barton Health.

A physician skilled at addressing autoimmune and joint diseases such as inflammatory arthritis, vasculitis, gout and lupus, Dr. Krull is treating patients at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness in South Lake Tahoe.

Rheumatology manages conditions that affect joints and the body as a whole due to systemic inflammation. For a list of rheumatological services available through Barton Health, visit bartonhealth.org/rheumatology. Those interested in seeing Dr. Krull can speak with their primary care provider about a referral, or call 530-539-6600 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Krull shares that she is passionate about helping the community manage their health conditions and working with patients to develop individual treatment plans.

“I take a whole-body approach with treating patients, and empower them to balance their disease with medication and lifestyle changes that improve health and quality of life,” said Dr. Krull in a press release.

Dr. Krull additionally practices rheumatology at Carson Valley Medical Center in Nevada. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, after accomplishing a Masters of Science degree in Biophysics and Physiology at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Dr. Krull moved to the Lake Tahoe area two years ago with her husband; fellow Barton Health medical provider and Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physician, Dr. Jeffrey A. Orr. She enjoys being outdoors and taking in Lake Tahoe’s scenery while boating and hiking.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates that 54.4 million adults — about 25% of Americans — suffer from arthritis. Barton Rheumatology helps treat common types of arthritis that are the leading cause of disability, pain, aching, stiffness, and swelling of the joints.

For more information about rheumatology services available through Barton Health, visit bartonhealth.org/rheumatology.