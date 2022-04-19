Barton Home Health earns top rating for patient satisfaction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Home Health earned a 5-Star

rating in the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Patient Survey Rating, demonstrating a high level of patient satisfaction, well above average when compared with other agencies nationwide. Barton adds this achievement to a growing list of accolades that point to high-quality care.

The Patient Survey Rating compiles data from the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey, a national survey that asks patients about their recent experiences with a home health agency. Questions focus on the care patients received from their home health agency, like how well the agency communicated about care, pain, and prescription medication use, if the agency kept the patient informed about scheduling, and whether they would recommend that agency to someone else.

“We are proud to be recognized by our patients and their families for excellence in home healthcare. Our team of providers continues to inspire hope and healing by providing compassionate care to our patients,” said Julie Clayton, RN and Chief Nursing Officer at Barton Health. “We hold ourselves to the highest standard of care, and we are proud to offer quality services that continually outperform other programs in the country.”

The Patient Survey Rating provides transparency in quality of care within the healthcare industry. When choosing a home health agency, patients can use this information to find out what other patients thought about the care given by a certain home health agency.

Ratings can be used to more easily compare home health agencies using a 5-star scale, with more stars indicating better quality care.

Barton Home Health offers comprehensive, cost-effective home care using the latest technology and a patient-centered approach. Services include rehabilitation services, wound care, enterostomal therapy, infusion therapy, post-operative care, geriatric management, cardiac care, and diabetic teaching and management along with patient and caregiver education regarding diet, medications, physical and social adaptations, rehabilitative training, and more.

Home health services are available through a physician’s referral in the South Lake Tahoe area and surrounding region, including Stateline, Glenbrook, and Markleeville. Services are covered under Medicare, Medi-Cal, private pay, and private insurance.

More information about Barton Health’s quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .