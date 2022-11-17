Barton Hospital awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital received another ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data —including data related to medication administration, falls and trauma, and hand hygiene — that are peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals. This ‘A’ grade is a result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.

“Health care plays a crucial role in the vitality of our community, and our care teams are proud to be held accountable for those efforts,” said Barton Health President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “Our nurses, physicians, and staff work hard to ensure safe, quality care in support of a healthy community, as demonstrated by this ‘A’ grade and the many preceding it.”

This is the 10th ‘A’ grade Barton has received from the Leapfrog Group since 2016, a hard-earned track record that is the result of system-wide participation focusing on programs and pathways that exceed established standards of care. Hundreds of physicians, healthcare workers and hospital staff work collaboratively to ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care.

The fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction from the Leapfrog Group, an independent healthcare watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers. Leapfrog Safety Grades are issued biannually, assigning an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country.

In addition to the Leapfrog ‘A’ grade, Barton continues to rate highly in safety and quality measures as demonstrated by accolades including the Maternity Honor Roll, Opioid Care Honor Roll, and the Patient Safety Honor Roll, along with a recent “Superior Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award for Home Health and Hospice.

More information about Barton Health’s certifications as well as quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .