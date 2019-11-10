Barton hospital awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Barton Memorial Hospital recently received high marks for patient safety.

Tahoe Daily Tribune file photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital received an “A” grade for patient safety, recognizing Barton’s system-wide measures in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction from the Leapfrog Group, an independent healthcare watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers.

This is the sixth A grade Barton has received from the Leapfrog Group since 2016 based on performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.Leapfrog Safety Grades are issued biannually, assigning a letter grade to hospitals across the country. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, and is peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts that assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year.“Safety is Barton’s top priority, and we are honored to receive this national recognition as a result of our system-wide commitment to providing consistently exceptional care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO.Information about Barton Health’s certifications as well as quality and patient safety recognition is available at bartonhealth.org.