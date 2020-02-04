Barton hospital receives top rating from national agency

Barton Memorial Hospital recently received a five-star rating from a national agency.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital recently received a five-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest rating issued by the federal oversight agency.

Barton, according to a press release from the hospital, is one of only 407 hospitals in the nation with this quality ranking, according to the release. Of the rated hospitals nationwide, less than 10% received five stars from CMS.

“This national recognition is the result of Barton’s commitment to providing high-quality care for our patients, and the excellence our team members deliver every day,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President & CEO, in the release. “We are proud to be known as a healthcare leader in our community, and in our country.”

Barton’s Skilled Nursing Facility additionally received a five-star rating from CMS.

The five-star rating is calculated by CMS based on data reported by hospitals pertaining to standards in quality and patient safety. Categories include mortality, readmission, safety of care, patient experience, efficient use of medical imaging, timeliness of care, and effectiveness of care.

CMS is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which provides health coverage to more than 100 million Americans and oversees federal healthcare programs including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace through the Affordable Care Act.

For more information about Barton Health’s certifications as well as quality and patient safety, visit bartonhealth.org/quality.