Barton hospital requires proof of vaccination or negative test to enter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In accordance with California Department of Public Health regulations, Barton Memorial Hospital is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours when visiting within the hospital or the Barton Skilled Nursing Facility.

“As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community and state, we must be ultra-vigilant in controlling transmission, especially in our acute care facilities,” said Dr. Rhonda Sneeringer, medical director of COVID-19 care, in a press release. “We appreciate your cooperation and continue to encourage vaccination for your safety and the safety of others, along with masking in public settings.”

Acceptable proof of full vaccination and documentation or negative test criteria can be found online at BartonHealth.org/Coronavirus . Along with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, all visitors are required to wear a surgical face mask. Masks are available at the main entrance or upon entry to any Barton Health facility.

Locally, a free PCR test is available by scheduling an appointment through LHI.CARE, a same-day test is available for purchase via Test Well or CVS pharmacies sell rapid antigen tests (limited inventory).