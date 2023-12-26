Barton introduces new online tool to optimize patient experience at urgent, quick care locations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Patients in need of urgent care services can now schedule their visit to Barton Health’s Urgent Care and Quick Care clinics with the On My Way online tool. This user-friendly feature allows patients to virtually “get in line” before reaching the care clinic.

“Convenience is becoming increasingly important in our busy lives,” said Dr.Clint Purvance, President & CEO of Barton Health. “With On My Way, our aim is not only to reduce wait times at our urgent care clinics but also to enhance the overall patient experience and accessibility to care within our community.”

The feature is available through the Barton Health website or an existing MyChart account. Provided / Barton

The innovative feature is available through the Barton Health website or an existing MyChart account. With On My Way, users can select their preferred urgent care location, check current walk-in wait times, and choose their preferred time slot.

Barton urgent care locations provide expedited treatment options for non life-threatening conditions. Practitioners diagnose and treat mild injuries and illness, such as lacerations/ sprains and coughs, colds, fever, earaches, and urinary tract infections. Patients requiring lab or medical imaging services should visit Barton Urgent Care or Barton Memorial Hospital.

Barton Urgent Care

155 Highway 50, Suite 100

Stateline, Nev.

Barton Quick Care

2074 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 4

South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

To further optimize their experience with Barton Health, patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart. As a MyChart member, patients can book and complete pre-registration for appointments, pay balances, access their own and dependant’s medical records, view test results, and communicate with their healthcare providers, among other features. Additional information about this complimentary tool can be found at BartonHealth.org .