Barton labor, delivery nurse, Marshall, receives Daisy Award

Daisy award recipient Rayanne Marshall.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Labor and delivery nurse, Rayanne Marshall, RN, BSN, RNC-OB, at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center, has received international recognition with the international DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Marshall was nominated for her dedication and compassion shown to a mother delivering her baby, making her feel comfortable and well-cared for, even when tensions were high.

“The day of my C-section and after the procedure [Rayanne] explained things clearly, and made a stressful time pleasant and much less traumatizing,” the patient shared in the press release. “My newborn struggled in his first few hours, and Rayanne was there every step of the way with me to answer questions and make my baby comfortable, while helping nurse him back to health. I’m grateful to have her during a difficult situation. You can tell she loves her job and where she works.”

Marshall joined Barton Health in 2018. She started her career in caring for others as a social worker. She felt her goal to help people could be further fulfilled, and decided to go back to school for nursing. Her first position in the field was in a labor and delivery unit at a military base, where she fell in love with helping mothers and babies before, during, and after delivery. She shares she enjoys the collaborative environment at Barton, working in labor and delivery, and caring for patients across all aspects of this medical field.

“Nursing can be a challenging profession, so it’s important to be driven to want to make the world a better place and be of service to others,” said Marshall in the release. “I am extremely honored to receive this award. This is something that I’ll always cherish, and it’s a reminder how rewarding my work in labor and delivery is.”

Marshall enjoys spending time with her family and taking her two young daughters camping in her motorhome. She stays mentally and physically active as well; reading and running when not providing exceptional care to mothers and babies at Barton’s Family Birthing Center.

The DAISY Award is a system of recognition across the world, present in over 4,500 health care and nursing facilities. Barton began the initiative in 2019 as a way for patients and their loved ones to thank their nurses and express gratitude by nominating them.

Barton Health encourages the community to learn more and nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award by visiting bartonhealth.org/daisy.