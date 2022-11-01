Barton labor, delivery nurse recognized for exceptional care

Christy Yetter, RN, receives The DAISY Award.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christy Yetter, a registered nurse with Barton’s Family Birthing Center, was recently selected as a recipient of The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

The award is in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide to create a superior experience for patients and their families.

Yetter was nominated by Gina Locicero and her husband, who received her medical support through a recent childbirth experience at Barton Memorial Hospital.

“Christy got me through the hardest part of labor,” said Gina Locicero. “She was so attentive, supportive, and compassionate. She made sure I was as comfortable as I could be. In a time that felt so scary, she was calm and just made me feel like what I was going through was good and normal. My husband loved her too, and it meant a lot that he also had someone to make him feel comfortable. She guided me through my entire delivery, too. Then, after the baby was born she helped us so much.”

Christy Yetter, RN (winner of The DAISY Award) with nominator, Gina Locicero and baby.

Provided

Labor and delivery nurses have an important job of bringing new life safely into the world. Some primary responsibilities include monitoring vital signs, not only of the expectant mother, but the unborn baby as well, and assisting during labor. Nurses provide support, confidence and encouragement throughout the process; the best nurses elevate the already memorable experience.

“[Yetter] was so patient as I learned to breastfeed. She answered many questions and gave me helpful tips,” said Locicero. “She goes above and beyond and puts her whole heart into what she does. I could have cried saying goodbye to her in the parking lot — she was just the best.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients and their families along with other staff and physicians, and the award recipient is chosen anonymously by a committee at Barton Health. As a winner of The DAISY Award, Yetter received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations often attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

Source: Barton